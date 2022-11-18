Share:

SHAHZADKOT - A seven-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped in Sabzi Mandi area of Shahdad­kot on Thursday. The father of the girl filed a complaint of the incident in A Section Police Station. According to father Sanaullah, accused Ab­dul Ghafoor Magsi raped his daughter Fatima (7) after lur­ing her with some candies. “A complete medical examina­tion of the raped girl has been done in Tehsil headquarters (THQ) Hospital. However, the case will be registered after receiving the medical report,” said the police.