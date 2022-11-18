SHAHZADKOT - A seven-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped in Sabzi Mandi area of Shahdadkot on Thursday. The father of the girl filed a complaint of the incident in A Section Police Station. According to father Sanaullah, accused Abdul Ghafoor Magsi raped his daughter Fatima (7) after luring her with some candies. “A complete medical examination of the raped girl has been done in Tehsil headquarters (THQ) Hospital. However, the case will be registered after receiving the medical report,” said the police.
Share:
Staff Reporter
November 18, 2022
Share: