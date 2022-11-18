ISLAMABAD        -          Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), Pakistan’s largest digital bank, and U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U Bank), Pakistan’s fastest-growing microfinance bank, have entered into a strategic partnership for providing housing finance facility for their employees. The MoU was signed between Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO - MMBL, and Kabeer Naqvi, President & CEO - U Microfinance Bank, at a ceremony held in Islamabad, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations. Under this partnership, U Bank and MMBL employees can seek housing finance from each other. Eligible employees would have the opportunity to access affordable housing finance of up to PKR 3 million to purchase a new house, flat, apartment, or plot for construction, as well as to construct a house on a preowned plot or add an extension to an existing housing unit. The loan application process has been simplified to facilitate fast-track processing and efficient disbursement of the loaned amount. “Financial inclusion is not merely a customer-facing ambition but rather encompasses any and all people who wish to upgrade their quality of living through economic empowerment”, said Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO, MMBL. “As an employer of choice, we are vigilant of opportunities to holistically support our greatest assetpeople, as much as possible. This partnership with U Bank will help enable our valued human resources with financial security during the uncertain economic conditions of the modern era,” remarked Azzam.

