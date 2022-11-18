Share:

Pakistan’s renowned religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Rafi Usmani passed away after a protracted illness at the age of 86 on Friday.

Born in 1936, Muhammad Rafi Usmani was a religious scholar, jurist and author who served as the President of Darul Uloom Karachi. He was an alumnus of Darul Uloom Deoband, University of the Punjab and the Darul Uloom Karachi. He authored books including Ahkam-e-Zakat, Al-Taliqat al-nafiah ala fath al mulhim, Islam Main Aurat Ki Hukmrani and Nawadir al-Fiqh.

Muhammad Rafi Usmani was also the current President of Darul Uloom Karachi. He was the son of the late Mufti Muhammad Shafi, the founder of Darul Uloom Karachi and brother of another notable Islamic scholar, Muhammad Taqi Usmani.

Recognized for his knowledge in Fiqh, Hadith, and Tafsir, Mufti Rafi Usmani had authored a large number of books in Urdu, as well as some notable treatises in Arabic.

Soon after learning of Mufti Rafi Usmani’s death, the political leadership – Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, and PSP chief Mustafa Kamal – offered condolences.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed grief and sorrow over the death of noted religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani, saying that his religious services will be remembered forever.