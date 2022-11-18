Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution demanding of the federal government to take action against the elements running a malicious campaign against the institution of Armed Forces and other security institutions. The resolution, moved by PTI’s dissident MNA Ahmad Hussain Daher, says the government should use its powers to force such elements who are intentionally or unintentionally becoming tools of Hindu and Jewish lobby to run malicious campaign against custodians of the country, to give up their agenda. “The government should come into action and make such elements an example if they do not give their agenda to fulfil designs of country’s enemies,” says Dehar, reading out the resolution. The House acknowledges the services and sacrifices of officers of the Armed Forces in the defence of the country and strongly condemns highly inappropriate, immoral, illegal, baseless and negative campaign by a particular group against them. “This House wants to announce in categorical words that the whole nation stands behind the Armed Forces and other state institution,” according to the resolution. Earlier, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on a point order said that this government will not accept PTI Chief Imran Khan’s attempt of creating unrest and chaos in the country through long march. He said the PTI leadership would not be allowed to dislodge the sitting government on the basis of his fake narrative of cipher and any conspiracy. “You cannot dislodge the incumbent government through long march, sit-in and on the basis of any fake narrative,” he said He questioned as to what was the logic behind the demand of early elections. “Imrani Fitna will not be accepted as we [government] would block it,” said the minister said. He claimed that the PTI government deteriorated the country’s government departments. “PTI demands snap polls in the country without any strong and valid reason. It is still to be decided that Imran Khan government era would be included in the parliament’s history or not,” he said, adding that Imran Khan has been exposed in foreign funding and Tosha Khana case. “Imran Khan is continuously involved in mudslinging by using social media,” he said. He said that the airports must not be constructed in the country on political grounds as such adventures had subsequently proved burden on the national kitty. The minister, responding to the questions of members, said that from out of 47 airports, 17 were non-functional in the country due to their inability to generate revenues. The field planning of non-functional airports was not made on commercial basis, he said adding that a plan was being devised to start the services of 70-seat planes after getting them on lease for making non-functional airports as viable and functional.