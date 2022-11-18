Share:

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that there is no corruption case against him but former PM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is afraid that accountability would start again if he came into power.

Addressing long march participants in through video link in Chakwal, Gujar Khan, Khyber and Buner, he said that the movement for real independence will continue even if the elections are announced. He said that the time has come for real independence, adding that the country’s elected representatives should make decisions instead of a superpower.

“If India can buy oil from Russia then we should also buy,” he said, adding that the government doesn’t buy oil from Russia because it doesn’t want to angry superpower but this is slavery and the independent states make decisions keeping in view their interests.