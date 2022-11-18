ISLAMABAD - The US Delegation led by Commanding General of US Army Central, Lieutenant General Patrick D. Frank on Thursday visited NDMA and held a meeting with Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik. The delegation exchanged aspects of mutual interest in post floods damages’ management in Pakistan and sought insights into areas of future possibilities of engagement and cooperation, a news release said. The chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) indicated an immediate requirement of developing intellectual and academic forums such as a new National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and visible presence of NDMA in global and regional platforms and events
Agencies
November 18, 2022
