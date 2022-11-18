Share:

ISLAMABAD - The US Delegation led by Commanding General of US Army Central, Lieutenant General Patrick D. Frank on Thursday visited NDMA and held a meeting with Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik. The delegation exchanged aspects of mutual interest in post floods damages’ manage­ment in Pakistan and sought insights into areas of future possibilities of engagement and cooperation, a news release said. The chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) indicated an immediate requirement of developing intellectual and academic forums such as a new National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and visible presence of NDMA in global and regional platforms and events