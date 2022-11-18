Share:

Islamabad - The Public accounts Committee on Thursday expressed its reservations over free hajj policy and directed to stop the practice of sending bureaucrats and politicians on hajj free of cost. a meeting of PaC was held under the chair of mNa Noor alam Khan in which it was informed by the officers concerned of the ministry of Religious affairs that 664 people have been sent on hajj free of cost in last three years. Chairman PaC expressed his displeasure over the situation and directed to immediately stop practice of sending government functionaries on hajj free of cost. He said now onwards no politician, bureaucrat and even prime minister and the cabinet members be allowed to avail this facility. He directed the auditor General of Pakistan to conduct a special audit in this regard and submit a report in next 15 days to the committee that who and how these people were allowed to perform hajj on public expense. meanwhile, a matter related to the buildings owned by Nawab of bahawalpur in saudi arabia also came under discussion. Chairman PaC questioned about the present status of these buildings. The secretary ministry of Religious affairs informed the committee that Nawab of bahawalpur had purchased 6 properties in 1960 in saudi arabia, where pilgrims coming from his state were given accommodation. He informed further that the same properties ware being operated through managers for about 50 years however later a manager had challenged the ownership of these buildings in a local court.