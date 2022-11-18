Share:

LAHORE - The ninth round of the Quaide-Azam Trophy 2022-23 concluded at the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium, Karachi) and the LCCA Ground on Thursday. Northern and Sindh played out a draw in Karachi while the Central Punjab-Balochistan tie also ended in a stalemate. The match between Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Abbottabad Stadium was abandoned without a single ball bowled due to persistent rain and a wet outfield. No play was possible on any of the four days. At the National Bank Cricket Arena, Sindh resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 345-5 (97.2 overs). Seasoned campaigner Sarfaraz Ahmed completed his 13th first-class century in the first session of the day as he hammered 102 off 131 balls (11 fours, one six) before falling to off-spinner Mubasir Khan. Sarfaraz added 218 runs for the sixth-wicket with Omair Bin Yousuf, who was dismissed for 150 off 293 balls (17 fours). Sindh were bowled out for 476 in 144.4 overs as Northern collected a 129-run first innings lead. Northern captain and leftarm spinner Nauman Ali took five wickets for 130 while Mubasir finished with three for 65. Northern then scored 101 for one in 26 overs before stumps were drawn for the final time in the match. Opener Mohammad Huraira followed his first innings century with an unbeaten 58 off 66 balls (eight fours). Umar Amin scored 41. Zahid Mehmood took the only wicket to fall in Northern’s second innings. At the LCCA Ground, Balochistan resumed their first innings at 219-4. They lost their last six wickets for the addition of 99 runs to concede a 31- run lead. Hussain Talat made unbeaten 76 off 103 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes). Zafar Gohar completed his five-fer as he claimed 5-94 while Bilal Asif took three wickets. Central Punjab batters Abdullah Shafique and M Saad registered unbeaten half-centuries as the match ended in a draw. Abdullah, who is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing season, scored 55 off 126 balls (8 fours) while Saad slammed 57 off 143 (5 fours, 1 six). Kashif Bhatti got 1-40.