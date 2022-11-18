Share:

The news conference of a tearful Senator Azam Swati brought tears to the eyes of all Pakistanis and the shameful act of sending an “obscene video clip” to the senator’s wife made the whole nation bow its head in shame. There are no words in any dictionary of the world’s languages to condemn this ghastly, gruesome and horrible act by the unknown characters and enemies of the country.

The founding fathers of this country were so conscious and respected the private life of the individuals that when at a very critical and crucial point when someone brought the letters of the wife of Louis Mountbatten and Pandit Nehru, to be published and to use as a political tool, Jinnah got terribly annoyed and strictly prohibited the interfering in the private lives of opponents. How tragic and unfortunate it is that the nation which was founded by such a man of great character, the citizens of the same country are behaving opposite to his teachings and political philosophy.

Our political parties and the political characters forget the basic ethical values and even don’t mind crossing all the moral values when disagreeing or opposing their political rivals.

The nasty, foul and dirty game of involving the personal lives and that too of the ladies related to political opponents started in the late eighties when the obscene photographs of Benazir Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto were thrown through an aircraft in Lahore by the political rivals of PPP and now this has reached to such a low in the Pakistani politics that dirty and obscene videos either fake or genuine are being forwarded to the wives and daughters of rivals. Such politics are of the dirtiest form presently prevailing in any part of the world and needs to be condemned forcefully by all segments of the society. Our political leadership has gone so low in ethics and morality that they not only use abusive language but even don’t hesitate in threatening their opponents with making their dirty videos public.

This is the time when all the political parties and all stakeholders sit together to sign a “Charter of ethics and behaviour” in politics pledging to not bring the personal lives of their opponents under discussion. If left unchecked, there will be no end to this. AAMIR AQIL, Lahore.