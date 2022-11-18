Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has de­cided to change fares of the Orange Line Metro Train. The Punjab Cabinet has approved stop-to-stop fare of the Or­ange Line Metro Train and five brackets have been created in the new fare. In this regard, Provincial Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema said that the fare of the orange train from Ali Town to Dera Gujran would be Rs 40. The fare from 0 to 4 km would be Rs 20 and the fare for 5 to 8 km would be Rs 25 whereas the train fare for 9 to 12 km had been fixed at Rs 30, he added. The minister said the fare for 13 to 16 km had been fixed at Rs 35.