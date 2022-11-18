Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) have agreed that engagement at the technical level shall be expeditiously concluded for proceeding with the 9th Review. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar held an online meeting with Mr. Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan. The two sides discussed the progress made with the ongoing IMF program, particularly the impact of floods on macroeconomic framework and targets for the current year.