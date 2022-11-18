Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday termed the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Hafiz Abdul Kareem’s son as an act of revenge.

The prime minister telephoned Special Assistant Senator Dr Hafiz Abdul Kareem and strongly condemned the arrest of his son.

During the telephonic conversation, Shehbaz Sharif expressed solidarity with Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim and his family. On this occasion, he said that the arrest of Osama Abdul Kareem is an act of revenge.

On the other hand, a protest was held against the arrest of Usama Abdul Karim, which caused massive traffic jam due to the blocking of Pul Dot Road, Dera Ghazi Khan Road.

It should be remembered that the anti-corruption police had arrested Usama after lodging a case against PML-N Senator Dr. Hafiz Abdul Karim and his son Osama Abdul Karim for alleged non-payment and under-deposit of plaza, hotel and other commercial property fees.