KARACHI - The Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) has launched 125 Sejjeel anti-tank ammunition, 60 mm & 81 mm air drop bombs, and fuse PD M739P1. POF has indigenously developed these products with its own resources for Pakistan armed forces. 125 Sejjeel anti-tank ammunition has been enhanced to penetrate 620 mm. A high-performance new generation of 125mm APFSDS ammunition fully compatible with all main battle tanks of Pakistan Army including Al-Khalid,Al-Khalid-I,VT-4,T-80-UD and Al-Zarrar. 60 mm & 81 mm air drop bomb, these ADB’s can be deployed with drones, and can be lethal in up to 70 meter radius. Their fuse functions on impact with target and have safeties for transportation & handling during flight. POF is catering defence needs of Pakistan armed forces and have been engaged in modernising and adapting with the modern technological advancements. During IDEAS, POF signed MOU with Armour Technologies, Malaysia. Usman Ali Bhatti, Director Exports POF and Meor Shahryl Azlan, Executive director of Armour Technologies signed the MOU to develop a complete supply chain eco system for arms & ammunition for the Royal Malaysian Armed Forces by POF