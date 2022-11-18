Share:

ISLAMABAD - The khidmat markaz of Islamabad police facilitated 100,616 citizens with different services relating to issuance of character certificate, foreigners’ registration, registration of tenants and domestic servants, a police public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan is taking all possible steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Islamabad adding that several steps have been taken by the police in this regard. He further told that police khidmat markaz has provided several services to the citizens including issuance of 14,510 character certificates, 23,356 general police verification reports, 9,087 reports of missing documents, registration of 8,990 vehicles, 38,117 foreigners registrations and 5,911 other services. Police mobile facilitation van service has also been working while various khidmat markazs in various areas including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khanna and at different police stations were also facilitating the citizens. Well-trained staff has been appointed there who are providing best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners. Such steps would improve the trust of people in the police. Meanwhile, he said that Islamabad Police also discussed the e-health facility for its personnel with a delegation of Al-Tirmidhi Foundation from Malaysia and decided to make it fully operational by the end of this year. A delegation of Al-Tirmidhi Foundation from Malaysia, a friend of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, visited the Central Police Office Islamabad and met with IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. In the meeting, Islamabad Police decided to start work on the e-health system immediately in collaboration with Al-Tirmidhi Foundation. In the first phase, tele-health booths will be set up in the Central Police Office, DIG Operations office and SSG line. This system will be fully activated by December 31, 2022 for all personnel of Islamabad police. Paramedical staff will be present at telebooths round the clock and senior doctors will be available online at these booths. Policemen may get medicines after visiting the booths and consultation fees will be paid by the police department itself. Along with, mobile tele-health units would be also set up and doctors would visit the houses of policemen after receiving any emergency call from them. The existing ambulances of Islamabad Police are being connected with this system which will have online tele-health doctors to provide services to policemen during special duties at gatherings, public events or any other law and order situation. A memorandum of understanding will be signed between the Islamabad Police and Al-Tirmidhi Foundation for immediate and effective implementation of this program on a permanent basis. IGP Islamabad said that personnel of the force have risks of diseases like heart attack, blood pressure, mental stress due to old age, and tough duties, and this system will help improve their health facility and mitigate such risks. He further stated that this system was the need of the hour which would help to ensure timely medical checkup and treatments to the officials. Islamabad police chief Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that this project would be made fully operational by December 31, 2022.