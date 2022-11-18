Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Press Club Panthers and Markhor teams reached the final after recording victories against their rivals in the semi-finals of the ongoing Liaison Corporation Media Cricket League being played at Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday. Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and KP Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari attended the event as chief guests. At the Qayyum Sports Complex on Thursday, PPC Qalandar and PPC Panthers competed in the first semi-final of the ongoing LC Media Cricket League. Qalandar won the toss and elected to bat first, scoring 93 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 10 overs, while Panthers were given a target of 94 runs to win. In response, the Panthers claimed victory by reaching their goal with three wickets remaining in the seventh over. Zakir scored 23, Zahid 22, Israr 15 and Captain Ali Akbar was among the prominent batsmen with 14 runs, and Haroon and Ibrahim Khan out one player each. Zayed Imdad was named man of the match. HYDERABAD: