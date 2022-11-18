Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister President Arif Alvi on Friday said that whatever initiatives will be taken by President Arif Alvi be backed by party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that President Alvi will fulfill his constitutional responsibility in appointing the Army Chief, adding that he [Fawad] wants to emphasize – the point here – that whatever initiatives Arif Alvi takes, Imran Khan will support them all.

On the other hand, the Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar called on President Arif Alvi to discuss the current political issues.

During the meeting, the federal finance minister briefed the President on the overall economic and financial outlook of the country.

He also briefed the President on various steps taken by the government to provide relief to the people of Pakistan, especially to the unprivileged population of the underserved areas of the country and the flood-stricken people.

During the meeting, various matters concerning finance and the economy were also discussed.