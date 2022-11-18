Share:

FAISALABAD - Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Thursday that the main objective of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march was to create political instabil­ity in the country and making the process of appointment of new army chief controversial.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that appointment of new army chief would be made ac­cording to the set procedure while general elections would be held on time. He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would fulfill all con­stitutional requirements before appointment of a new army chief. He alleged that former premier Imran Khan bought a wristwatch set from Toshakhana for Rs 20 million only, without adopting the laid down procedure, though the actual market value of the unique watch having Khana Ka’aba-shape dial was about Rs 2.6 billion. He said that Imran Khan would have to face accountability.

Referring to the Wazirabad fir­ing incident, Talal Chaudhry said that the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Punjab government to probe the inci­dent, had no representative from any intelligence agency. He said the JIT had been changed for the third time, adding that Imran Khan wanted a JIT of his own choice. He said that Imran Khan had taken away everything from Toshakhana including plates and tissue paper boxes. To a question, he said Mian Nawaz Sharif would return to the country before the general election; however, the date is yet to be decided. He said Maryam Nawaz would also re­turn to the country soon after her medical treatment would be com­pleted. To another question, Talal Chaudhry said the PML-N did not believe in politics of victimisation