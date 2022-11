Share:

The General Public is hereby informed that I’m buying H# 1167, Road B, 500 Sq. Yards, Phase 4, Bahria Town Rawalpindi/ Islamabad from its present owner Syed Zeeshan Ali Shah/Malik Asif Khan.If anybody is having any objections, he/ she/they may contact in writing to the concerned office within 5(Five) days from the date of this publication and thereafter no objections will be entertained. Advertiser Asad Qasim 0300- 9276524.