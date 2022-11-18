Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has approved a plan to treat breast cancer patients free of cost in Punjab in collabora­tion with Roche company. A delegation led by managing di­rector Roche Pakistan Ltd Hafsa Shamsie met CM Parvez Elahi at his office and the CM was briefed that the rate of breast cancer is the highest in Pakistan as eight to 10 thousand women are found to be suffering from cancer. The CM said that centers of excellence would be estab­lished in major hospitals along with special counters in govern­ment hospitals for the preven­tion, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Cancer may be diagnosed at any stage but the patient would be treated free of charge; he said and announced that lung cancer patients would also be provided with the best treatment facilities.

The CM said that 37,000 lady health workers were being trained in collaboration with the private sector as LHVs could best work for the diagnosis of cancer in women. He asked Roche company to set up a pro­duction plant in the 10-year tax-free zone of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and the govern­ment would extend every pos­sible support. Hafsa Shamsie noted that a positive change is being witnessed in the health­care system of Punjab. Parvez Elahi’s commitment to provid­ing the best medical facilities to the people is commendable, she added. Advisor Aamir Saeed Raan, finance director Roche Farhan Bhatti, Iftikhar Hussain, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Educa­tion Ahmad Javed Qazi, cancer specialist Prof Abbas Khokhar, Kausar Bano and others were also present.