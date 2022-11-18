Share:

The Punjab police have finalised a security plan to welcome the long march of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which is likely to enter the city on Saturday.

As per the security plan finalized for Imran Khan after the gun attack in Wazirabad, more than 10,000 policemen will be deployed for security.

Sharpshooters will be deployed at the buildings on the route of the long march convoy, while the march will be monitored through CCTV and drone cameras.

At least 15 sections (each consisting of five fully armed commandos, one vehicle, and a driver), of elite force and 122 commandos will also be deployed while more than 1,500 personnel, consisting of 75 reserves of police, will be on standby to deal with any emergency situation.

In the case of Imran Khan’s participation in the march, he will be provided with “a box security cover in the style of the security of former prime ministers”.

Moreover, special security teams will surround the container of former prime minister Imran Khan during long march in Rawalpindi.