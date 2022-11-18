Share:

RAWAlPINDI - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has demolished booking offices of three illegal housing societies here on Thursday, informed sources. He said that RDA’s operations against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized constructions are underway in full swing to control illegal development of housing projects. On the directions of the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate staff with the assistance of police from the concerned police station demolished booking offices of three illegal private housing schemes, RDA spokesman said. He said the owners of these illegal housing schemes were running booking offices without approval of the schemes in violation of Punjab Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021. He said that on the directions of the DG RDA, the planning wing RDA is taking legal action against illegal advertising and marketing of illegal housing schemes. The authority has also issued notices to the owners of above mentioned illegal housing schemes. The First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against these three illegal housing schemes. He said that the owners and sponsors of these illegal housing schemes are misleading the public through advertisements. He said that in this regard, the planning wing of the RDA has also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of illegal housing schemes to prevent the public from investing in unapproved residential projects. He said that the DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has requested and advised the honourable general public to be careful in making any kind of investment in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes.