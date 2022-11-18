Share:

Some beggars, no doubt, deserve our sympathy. They are handicapped. They are unable to earn a living. The pity is that most of the beggars are able-bodied. Begging has become a profession for them. They find it the easiest way to earn their living. Some of them are criminals. They beg only to hide their crimes. This largescale begging is a slur on the fair name of our country.

Begging should be abolished by law. It should be made a punishable offence. The government should open asylums for those beggars who are really helpless. Able-bodied beggars should be forced to work. If they go without work, they must also go without food. We should have no sympathy for such impostors. We should not encourage them by giving alms. People can thus play a big role in ending this evil. IMTIAZ SHINA, Karachi.