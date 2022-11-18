Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 15th death anniversary of renowned television artist Shafi Muhammad was observed here on Thursday. Popularly known as Shah-Jee, he was born in Kandiaro, Naushahro Feroze in September 1949. Shafi Muhammad began his career as a radio presenter and took part in plays broadcast from the radio in 1960s. He performed in over fifty drama serials and over hundred television plays in the Urdu and Sindhi languages on different television channels. Notable television plays of Shafi Muhammad included Aanch, Bund Gulab, Chand Grehan, Dairey, Deewarain, Jungle, Adam Hawa aur Shaitan, Zeenat, Kali Dhoop, Marvi, Mohabbat Khawab Ki Surat,Tapish,Teesra Kinara,Zehar Baad, Dhori, Kaanton Sey Aagey, Muhib Sheedi,Ilzam,Muskarahat and Salakhain. He died on November 17 in 2007 due to liver failure.