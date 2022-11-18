Share:

PESHAWAR - Two persons died and another two injured when trucks coming from opposite direction collided head on at Mathani area here on Thursday, police said. The tragic incident occurred at Zangali village near Kohat Road due to wrong overtaking by the drivers. As result of which Umar Gul (30) and Javed Khan (36) died on the spot while Jamil Khan and another person sustained critical injuries. The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. Police have registered the case and started investigation.