Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) has award­ed its party ticket for the vacant Senate seat from Sindh to Waqar Mehdi. According to a tweet shared on the official Twitter handle of the PPP, Waqar Mehdi was a senior par­ty leader and currently working as General Secretary PPP Sindh Chapter. The Senate seat was vacant after the resigna­tion of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar who quit his Senate membership on the advice of the party’s senior leadership on November 10 (Thursday).