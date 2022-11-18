Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Trans­port and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Thursday, directed to start the process for procurement of buses for BRT Yellow Line project.

The provincial minister while presid­ing over a meeting on BRT Yellow Line project said that all the formalities of BRT Yellow Line project should be com­pleted at the earliest to start work on the project. “It is an important project of Karachi being carried out in collabo­ration with the World Bank and the provincial government wanted to ex­pand scope of the project and add more buses”, he said and added that compre­hensive working on various options of Yellow Line should be completed so that it could be tabled in the next meet­ing with the World Bank.

He said that feeder service of Yellow Line from FTC to Baloch Colony and from FTC to Metropole should also be included in the proposal.

Sharjeel said that after the creation of Pakistan, the first major public transport project in the form of KTC was launched in Karachi in 1977 during the tenure of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and “now the incumbent PPP Sindh government is going to start public sector transport projects like People’s Bus Service, BRT’s Orange, Red and Yellow lines, and elec­tric buses in the metropolis to provide better transport facilities to citizens.

On special instructions of PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, steps were being taken to develop the public trans­port sector on modern lines in major cities of Sindh, he said and added that by end November the first route of the People’s Bus Service would be launched in Hyderabad and buses would run on the route from Hyder Chowk to Hattri Police Station.

Secretary Transport Abdul Halim Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Author­ity Captain (Retd.) Altaf Hussain Sario and Project Director Yellow Line Amir Fazal attended the meeting in which various suggestions were discussed in detail to further improve the Yellow Line project.