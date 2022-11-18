Share:

KARACHI - Kaarachi Administrator Barris­ter Murtaza Wahab on Thurs­day said that half the traffic problems of the city would be addressed by shifting the heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway.

“Reducing traffic pressure on major roads and arteries is a top priority of the provincial and city administrations. Improving infrastructure of the city will maintain traffic flow. Efforts will be made to provide 1,000 acres of land near the Northern Bypass for truck stands,” he said views while talking to a delega­tion of Karachi Goods Carrier Association at his office here, according to a statement.

The delegation, headed by President of Karachi Goods Car­rier Association Noor Khan Ni­azi, called on Murtaza Wahab and discussed other transport issues, including the Mauripur Truck Stand. General Secretary of the association Ghulam Mo­hammad Afridi and relevant of­ficers of KMC were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza said that he agreed in principle with transferring heavy traffic from other roads of the city to Lyari Expressway as this move was in the wider interest of the city.

“We have to improve the traffic system according to the changes coming with the pas­sage of time so that the exist­ing road network can be used as per the need. Under this ob­jective, the city and provincial government have taken several measures to facilitate the citi­zens,” he added.

Murtaza said that in 2016 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah had released a fund of Rs 320 million for the improvement of Mauripur truck stand. He said that two fire ten­ders would also be provided for the truck stand. The delegation head, while giving a briefing to the Administrator Karachi, said that more than 12,000 trucks departed from Karachi on a dai­ly basis to deliver goods to dif­ferent cities of the country.

He said that transporta­tion of goods from Karachi Port Trust Site and all other industrial areas was done by the same trucks. Transporting goods inside and outside the city could be done in a better way by providing facilities at the truck stand. Karachi Goods Carrier Association would pro­vide all possible support in that regard, he added.

The Administrator Karachi said that the problems of the city were being resolved with the cooperation and consul­tation of all stakeholders. He said that every effort was being made to utilize the available re­sources, adding that transport was the main sector that em­ployed millions of people.

Murtuza said, “The city be­longed to all of us and we have to develop it together. I shall welcome all kinds of sugges­tions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karachi Adminis­trator Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh cabinet has approved new and bigger cemeteries in Karachi after it emerged that there was an acute shortage of burial space.

He said that lack of burial space in 38 graveyards of Kara­chi is a serious problem.

Earlier, a report revealed that all graveyards in the megac­ity under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) are filled to the brim. KMC Senior Direc­tor Municipal Services Mazhar Khan said that they had ap­proached the Sindh govern­ment for acquiring land for new graveyards.

Murtaza Wahab said that lands for the new cemeteries have been identified while ac­tion had been taken against elements who were fleecing be­reaved citizens finding a space to bury their loved ones.

He added that Sindh cabinet has also decided to establish “Shehr-e-Khamoshan Author­ity” which will oversee build­ing graveyards according to planned models. Murtaza Wa­hab said they would ensure that the authority has representa­tion of private sector as well