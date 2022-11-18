Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Government, in collabo­ration with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), has decided to launch a rehabilitation program for drug-addicted people.

The Sindh government and ANF would establish two re­habilitation centres for drug-affected people across the prov­ince. Most addicts as from 15 to 35 years of age, the Sindh gov­ernment said.

Sindh Chief Secretary said that most people involved in street crime were drug addicts. The government would also try to stop heroin, ICE, opium, and weed circulation within educa­tional institutes.

The government and ANF would form a joint policy to stop drug peddling in educational in­stitutes.

Earlier on October 17, ANF re­covered over 690 kg of narcotics across the country, and arrested 24 dealers, in a country-wide crackdown against drugs.

According to ANF, over 690-kg of narcotics were seized, and 24 dealers were arrested in the last six days. A least nine vehicles, used to deliver narcotics, were captured in the country-wide crackdown, they added.

The ANF told that a total of 425-kg of narcotics was seized, and seven people were arrested, in nine operations in Rawalpindi