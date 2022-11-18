Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah on Thursday said that since 9/11, Pakistan had experienced the worst form of terrorism, crediting the brave soldiers of the armed forces for eliminating terrorism while sac­rificing their lives. This he said while speaking as a chief guest at Karachi Show IDEAS 2022 organised at Nishan-e-Pakistan Sea View, said a statement.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Provincial Minister Shabbir Bijarani, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi HI (M), Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz HI(M) Commander Coast, and foreign delegates were also present on the occasion.

Sindh CM appreciated the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in general and the Pakistan Navy in particular in the recent floods which affected the Sindh prov­ince. He added that the Paki­stan Navy being cognizant of its responsibility remained at the forefront in providing hu­manitarian and disaster relief assistance to the people trapped in inaccessible areas by using helicopters and hovercrafts. He said that it was indeed a fabu­lous experience to witness the excellent conduct of the Karachi Show being part of IDEAS 2022.

He added that it was heart­ening to watch a professionally conducted demonstration of Pak Armed Forces capabilities which spoke of their dedication and commitment to defend Pak­istan against any aggression by the enemy. “Such readiness is surety of peace and is projected in IDEAS 2022 under the theme of `Arms for Peace,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the showcasing of weapons and equipment during the exhibi­tion was proof that technology played an important part in the defence of any country. He con­gratulated Pakistan Navy for ar­ranging an incredible event at Nishan-e-Pakistan.

“It’s also an honor for us (Pakistan) that our friends from different corners of the world are participating in this exhibi­tion,” he said and added that he wanted to send the message across the world that Pakistan was a peace-loving country that would like to take all possible measures to avoid conflict with any country. The CM said, “Our desire for peace should not be misunderstood as our weak­ness, Pakistan Armed Forces are fully ready to respond to any ag­gression if imposed.”

According to the chief minister, a platform like IDEAS gives the opportunity to understand tech­nological advancements in the field of the defence sector across the globe. “It not only gives awareness regarding modern technology and military equip­ment but also provides an op­portunity to exchange progres­sive ideas in learning from each other’s experiences,” he conclud­ed. Earlier, the Chief Minister witnessed the marines’ special drills, a mock counter-terrorism operation, and an air show.