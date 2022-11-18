Share:

ISLAMABAD - Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, Chief of South African National Defence Force, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi. The ISPR said on Thursday that during the meeting, both the sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment. The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both the countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties. The Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with South Africa. The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism. Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary, according to the ISPR.