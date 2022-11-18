Share:

RAWALPINDI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) has issued posting and transfer orders of two superintendents of police here on Thursday, informed sources. Superintendent of Police (SP) Special Branch/ VIP Security Taimoor Khan was transferred and posted as Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi by the provincial police chief, they said. They added that IG appointed SP Rana Shahid as new SP SB/ VIP Security Rawalpindi. Sources said earlier former CTO SP Navid Irshad was also changed by the IG and posted as District Police Officer (DPO) Sheikhupura. A notification has also been issued in this regard. All the newly appointed officers have assumed their charge.