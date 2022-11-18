Share:

Islamabad - since withdrawal of Us and its Western allies from afghanistan, the Taliban-led regime in Kabul is facing major challenge of establishing and running a functioning government in the war-torn country. many educated afghans have left the country, and with non-existing economy and international funds largely frozen, the Taliban’s de-facto administration is struggling. These are the findings of the first edition of “afghanistan monitor” released by FriedrichEbert-Stiftung (FES), a German-based non-profit organization, here at its Pakistan office. These regularly planned publications will display the current political, humanitarian, and economic developments in afghanistan, the organization said in a statement. “The focus in news and media has shifted greatly toward the Russia-Ukraine conflict. But we must not forget about afghanistan and the responsibility of the international community in the region,” said FEs Country director Niels Hegewisch in his opening remarks.