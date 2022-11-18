Islamabad     -          since withdrawal of Us and its Western allies from afghanistan, the Taliban-led regime in Kabul is facing major challenge of establishing and running a functioning government in the war-torn country. many educated afghans have left the country, and with non-existing economy and international funds largely frozen, the Taliban’s de-facto administration is struggling. These are the findings of the first edition of “afghanistan monitor” released by FriedrichEbert-Stiftung (FES), a German-based non-profit organization, here at its Pakistan office. These regularly planned publications will display the current political, humanitarian, and economic developments in afghanistan, the organization said in a statement. “The focus in news and media has shifted greatly toward the Russia-Ukraine conflict. But we must not forget about afghanistan and the responsibility of the international community in the region,” said FEs Country director Niels Hegewisch in his opening remarks.

Sheikh Rasheed vows to welcome Imran Khan in Rawalpindi despite threats