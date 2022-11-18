Share:

I was born on November 15, 1924, and I will be turning 98 in a few days. Over the past couple of decades, I have been quite consistently sharing my thoughts and feelings through “opinion” or the “letters to the editor” section in various newspapers such as The News, Dawn, Nation, Express Tribune, and Pakistan today. Most of the papers have been very generous in publishing my letters and I am grateful for this. This not only helped me to share my thoughts with others but also kept me busy and have me some purpose in life even at the age of 98.

I am not sure how long will I be able to continue, but I wish to especially thank the editors of The News for they have most consistently published my letters over the years. While I have no plan to stop writing if my health keeps up with me, I hope and pray that I get to see that day when my beloved country stands tall among nations of the world as a self-reliant strong economy. RAJA SHAFAATULLAH, Islamabad.