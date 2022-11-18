Share:

The Constitution and the laws promulgated by the parliament define the contours of the system of governance and the powers and the role of the state institutions in promoting the interests of the state. Their sanctity is beyond reproach. States progress regarding the achievement of their national goals when all the state institutions and the stakeholders in the system of governance strictly adhere to the constitution and the laws of the land. Any deviation from them creates chaos and anarchy jeopardising the state interest and consequently adding to the sufferings of the masses. Unfortunately, our history provides a testimony of wilful defiance of the constitution and laws by the ruling elite to promote their vested interests or the struggle to clinch power by all means fair or unfair. Consequently, the country finds itself at a crossroads. It has endured several self-inflicted tragedies including the dismemberment of the country since independence. Although military dictators are also responsible for the detours that the country took from the objectives of independence and the vision bequeathed by the founding father regarding the path the country had to traverse but in my view, the politicians who enjoyed power stints in between the military rules share the major blame for it. They never made any sincere effort to do away with the archaic colonial system of governance which has in-built avenues of corruption and promotes power politics sans law and morality. Regrettably, they are still refusing to learn from history and taking corrective measures to put the country back on the rails.

The current political crisis in the country is surely a sequel to the same mindset of grabbing political power by hook or crook at the cost of national interests where the good of the masses finds no place. The onus for fomenting this crisis lies on Imran Khan. No person in his mind can deny the reality that he is a leader in his own right enjoying considerable following in the country. But the narrative he is trying to propagate is based on falsehood. His narrative of the US conspiracy to remove him from power in connivance with PDM leaders and establishment has been nullified by none other than the man himself by telling the financial times that he no more blames the US for the conspiracy. He adopted a similar approach regarding his allegations of 35 punctures but when the judicial commission dismissed his contention about rigging, he told a private TV channel that it was a political talk and someone had told him about it. He kept the country on tenterhooks then and now is doing the same. Imran must realise that popularity cannot give legitimacy to falsehood and transform it into truth.

The fact is that he has been ousted from power through constitutional means but he tried to scuttle that move through unconstitutional actions in connivance with the deputy speaker and the President which were declared so by the apex court. There is no political, legal, or constitutional justification for his campaign against the sitting government—for which he is relying on the proven concocted and false narratives—and demand for immediate elections. The apex courts rightly advised him to go back to the assembly and resolve political issues there which was a proper forum for them.

Elections under the same system will not resolve the political issues confronting the country or fomented by PTI. Almost all elections in the past have been made controversial and the political feuds emanating from them have even led to the derailment of the system. There is a dire need to introduce electoral and systemic reforms through the consensus of all the stakeholders. That would require constitutional amendments in certain cases which can only be done by the parliament. It is therefore in the larger national interest that all the contentious issues are resolved before going to polls so that nobody can challenge the results and the party winning the public franchise can run the affairs of the state peacefully. The country also needs a charter of the economy between the political parties to winch the country out of the quagmire it is stuck into. In a democratic dispensation, the party in power and those in the opposition are two sides of the same coin. Opposition is a government in waiting. The system runs and gains strength through the working relationship between the two. But Imran Khan during his three and half years of rule abhorred the prospect of even shaking hands with the opposition leader maintaining that he would never sit with the corrupt elements, though he could not prove any case of corruption against them. It was a blot on his democratic credentials. He practiced politics of vendetta that did not bring any good to the country.

In politics, delusional hubris or inflated egos have no place. Politics and governance are about promoting state interests and improving the economic conditions of the masses. They demand flexibility from political leaders. It is said politics is the art of possibility. Therefore one should not try for the impossible. Imran surely is doing that and needs to change course if he wants to remain relevant to the future political landscape of the country.

Malik Muhammad Ashraf

The writer is a freelance columnist. He can be reached at ashpak10@ gmail.com