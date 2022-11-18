Share:

A key committee of the UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted a Pakistan-sponsored resolution, reaffirming the right to self-determination for peoples who are subjected to colonial, foreign and alien occupation.

The resolution submitted by Pakistan and co-sponsored by 72 countries, was adopted without a vote in the 193-member Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

The resolution, which Pakistan has been sponsoring since 1981, serves to focus the world’s attention on the people still struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination, including those in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

It is expected to come up for General Assembly’s endorsement next month.

Introducing the draft, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram said there are still situations where occupied peoples are being systematically denied their right to self-determination and are obliged to struggle for its realization.

He said the means by which occupying powers continue to suppress the legitimate struggles of these people are often brutal and violent.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram said the Pakistan-sponsored resolution, adopted by a UN panel, upholding the right to self-determination for peoples subjected to foreign occupation is a beacon of hope for the people of Indian illegally occupied Kashmir.