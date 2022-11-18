Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Acting Governor Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali on Thurs­day said that the University of Balochistan was the mother university of the province. On this historic occasion, let me say that I see tomor­row’s leaders and visionary thinkers in the eyes of today’s graduating graduates. With this belief, each of you will play a role in making Pakistan and Balochistan progressive and bright. He ex­pressed these views while addressing the par­ticipants on the occasion of the 19th convocation of the University of Balochistan on Thursday. In the 19th convocation, degrees were awarded to around 390 graduates, while gold medals were also distributed among the toppers in various fields.