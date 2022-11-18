Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling a bid to smuggle wheat and seized 560 bags here on Thursday. According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver Hamza and recovered 560 wheat bags from his possession. He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids