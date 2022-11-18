Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday stressed on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan to inform the public when he would go to court on the Toshakhana case.

Taking to Twitter, Marriyum stated that "Imran Khan after being caught red-handed in a watch theft case had announced to approach the court".

"If legal consultation has been completed on the issue, now he should disclose the date of approaching the court in the Toshakhana case," she quipped.

The minister said that one day had passed since the announcement of Imran Khan’s approaching the court, and the people were anticipating an announcement from Imran Khan in today’s address to the long march participants.

But, she said that the date for filing the case in court had not been announced by Imran Khan.