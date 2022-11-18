Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday continued consultations with his close aides here over the appointment of a army chief. Credible sources told The Nation that Asif Ali Zardari dashed to the federal capital from Karachi after receiving message of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Peoples Democratic Movement consensus is required to name a new army chief. The sources said it was decided that among the five names of the senior most army officers, the most consensus candidate would be proposed by the PDM and consultations would be continued with other parties of the ruling alliance. The PPP Co-Chairman would continue consultations today with other parties of the ruling PDM including PML-N top leaders.