Saturday, November 18, 2023
50 marriage halls fined for violation of one-dish policy

Our Staff Reporter
November 18, 2023
SARGODHA  -  Fifty marriage hall owners were fined and two of them were also arrested over violation of the Marriage Functions Act in Sargodha division. According to a handout issued here on Friday, during an ongoing crackdown against marriage halls violating the Marriage Functions Act, the assistant commissioners of all tehsils of the division inspected 948 marriage halls this month. They imposed a fine of Rs1.66 million on 50 marriage hall owners for violation of one-dish in four districts of the division while two marriage hall owners were also arrested.

