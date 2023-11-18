Saturday, November 18, 2023
A nation’s development dilemma

November 18, 2023
Opinions, Letters

A country’s economic develop­ment depends on a few ma­jor agendas. A nation cannot rise merely by having education or degrees. In Pakistan, 70 percent of graduates and PhD holders are unemployed because we are ac­quiring education without un­derstanding its practical applica­tion. Only 30 percent of people succeed due to nepotism, caus­ing the rich to become richer and the poor to become poorer. Based on my research, politicians and the affluent class are reluctant to spread awareness. 

However, there have been indi­viduals who sacrificed their lives for the nation and future genera­tions, such as Quaid-e-Azam, Lia­quat Ali Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Akbar Bugti, and Imran Khan, who refused to be slaves, and we know the tragic endings of their stories. Pakistan remains an underdevel­oped country due to its corrupt political system, which is eroding the foundations of rights.

We are a “jahil” (ignorant) na­tion unable to stand up for our own rights. Even the leader (Khan Sahab) who advocated for our rights and raised awareness, sacrificing his life, is not met with the support he deserves when he needs it. While history marks August 14th as the day Pakistan gained freedom, some argue it was the day we entered a differ­ent kind of prison.

RUQIA BAKHSH,

Balochistan.

