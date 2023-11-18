A nation’s development dilemma

A country’s economic development depends on a few major agendas. A nation cannot rise merely by having education or degrees. In Pakistan, 70 percent of graduates and PhD holders are unemployed because we are acquiring education without understanding its practical application. Only 30 percent of people succeed due to nepotism, causing the rich to become richer and the poor to become poorer. Based on my research, politicians and the affluent class are reluctant to spread awareness.
However, there have been individuals who sacrificed their lives for the nation and future generations, such as Quaid-e-Azam, Liaquat Ali Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Akbar Bugti, and Imran Khan, who refused to be slaves, and we know the tragic endings of their stories. Pakistan remains an underdeveloped country due to its corrupt political system, which is eroding the foundations of rights.
We are a “jahil” (ignorant) nation unable to stand up for our own rights. Even the leader (Khan Sahab) who advocated for our rights and raised awareness, sacrificing his life, is not met with the support he deserves when he needs it. While history marks August 14th as the day Pakistan gained freedom, some argue it was the day we entered a different kind of prison.
RUQIA BAKHSH,
Balochistan.