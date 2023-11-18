Accord signed for capacity building of medical staff

PESHAWAR - The World Bank and the Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) signed an agreement on Friday for the capacity building of medical staff.

The agreement was signed by DGPHSA Dr Sahib Gul and Project Director Dr Ikramullah. Under the agreement, the World Bank will provide training to the medical staff of districts under the Human Capital Investment Program through the Provincial Health Services Academy, stated Project Director Dr. Ikramullah. He mentioned that 4000 staff members from 190 health centres in Peshawar, Nowshera, Haripur, and Swabi would receive training to improve service delivery. Additionally, medical staff would be trained in maternal and child health, immunization, family planning, and other crucial areas.

Likewise, he informed that more than 4,000 lady health workers in these districts would also undergo training based on these aspects.