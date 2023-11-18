Apple’s Napoleonic $200m gamble

PARIS - Apple has coughed up another huge pile of cash to make “Napoleon”, the latest epic from director Ridley Scott that hits cinemas around the world next week, with Joaquin Phoenix donning the tricorn hat of the French emperor. The budget - said to be close to $200 million -- has paid for some gargantuan battle scenes from Austerlitz to Waterloo, though the British director also focuses on the intimate side of Bonaparte’s life, particularly his fraught love affair with his wife, Josephine. It is the tech company’s latest attempt to earn some Hollywood prestige, following hot on the heels of Martin Scorsese’s equally pricey “Killers of the Flower Moon”. Both films may struggle to recoup the investment at the box office, but it is affordable PR for a company that generates revenues of nearly $1 billion a day. “My hat always goes off to Apple -- it’s not inexpensive and they took the risk,” said Scott in an interview with AFP and a small group of reporters in Paris. The 85-year-old mastermind behind classics like “Alien”, “Gladiator” and “Thelma and Louise” took the opportunity to have a swipe at the glut of superhero movies coming out of Hollywood, which he described as “really silly”. “To do a historical epic like this today with all these superhero movies going around... it’s a big challenge,” Scott said. The 2-hour-39-minute “Napoleon” traces the fortunes of France’s most famous historical figure from his rise among the ashes of the French Revolution through his incredible military victories to his eventual defeat and exile. Scott denied rumours that a four-hour cut was already being prepared for Apple’s streaming platform, saying that was just a possibility “later, in two years, maybe...” A history buff, he said Bonaparte was an obvious choice of subject. “There are 10,400 books on the man -- that’s one for every week since he died. Why would you not be interested in this man?” Scott said.