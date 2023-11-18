Baligh terms sufferings of innocent Palestinians indescribable

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has termed the pain and sufferings of the innocent Palestinian children and citizens as indescribable. He was talking to Norwegian Church Aid Country Head Anne Masterson who called on him at Government House Lahore on Friday. Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the way NCA was serving the suffering humanity in Palestine was commendable. Anne Masterson informed the Governor Punjab about her organization’s assistance to people in different parts of world and especially in Palestine during the war.