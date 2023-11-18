Bilawal Bhutto to address PPP rally in Peshawar today

In continuation of party's campaign to mobilise its workers and supporters, Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will hold a public gathering in Peshawar today.

Tight security arrangements have been made for PPP's power show in the provincial metropolis. Party chairman will address the workers convention.

Former foreign minister Bilawal Zardari will address the workers at 2:30 pm. The chairman will be accompanied by PPP's central and provincial leadership.

Earlier, addressing a workers convention in Mardan on Friday, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the solution to issues of inflation and unemployment lay in his party's victory in the upcoming elections.

He highlighted the party's historical dedication to serving the people and emphasised the sacrifices of leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Bilawal pledged to address the economic challenges through collective efforts after recounting Benazir Bhutto's 30-year political struggle when she faced two dictators.

Expressing dissatisfaction over seven decades of old politics, Bilawal Bhutto called for a new political approach, advocating for unity and a departure from outdated politics.

Seeking support, he emphasised the party's focus on fighting inflation, unemployment, and poverty, expressing trust in the people's power.