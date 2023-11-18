BMP officially finalises candidates for all slots of FPCCI elections

LAHORE -The ruling group of Businessmen Panel (BMP) in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has officially finalized its all candidates on all slots, nominating Muhammad Ali Shaikh as the presidential candidate for the FPCCI annual elections for 2024, and Abdul Ghani Usman from Karachi for the vice presidency. Tauqeer Malik, Rafiq Sulaiman and Muhammad Imran Khan from Associate Class, Aoun Ali Syed from Haripur Chamber (KP) and Mehboob Nasir from Punjab Chamber (Bahawalpur) were nominated for vice president respectively.

While addressing an introductory ceremony here at a private hotel, BMP central chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said BMP-nominated candidates are experts in their fields, educated, experienced and aware of the issues of the business community. FPCCI Presidential candidate Muhammad Ali Sheikh said that we will make the FPCCI further better. “I will not get any personal benefit for myself or for any of my friends like in my previous periods and I will solve the problems of the business community across the country including small towns.” Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that the business community has trusted us for 3 consecutive years, we will not hurt their trust, as our honor lies in solving the problems of the business community.

Federation Chamber President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said while addressing the participants said that we did exemplary work last year, focused on research and development, built a grand Federation Chamber building in Lahore. He said that allegations of irregularities were leveled in the Federation and all the records from DGTO were investigated and nothing was found. He expressed his profound confidence that the environment in the business community across Pakistan is such that BMP will clean sweep the upcoming elections; as BMP has earned the reputation of the true representatives of trade, industry and services across all sectors.