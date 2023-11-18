Saturday, November 18, 2023
Cardic public awareness programme held at SZ women Hospital Larkana

LARKANA - The 52nd cardiac public awareness program was held in Gynecology Ward 3 of Sheikh Zayed Women Hospital, Larkana, on Friday under the supervision of Professor Dr Shaista Hafaz Abro, in which Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana Professor Dr Nusrat Shah, Principal Chandka Medical College Professor Zameer Hussain Soomro, Chairperson Department of Cardiology Prof Rajkumar, Medical Superintendent CMCH Dr Mubasher Hussain Kolachi, Dr Saeed Sangi, university professors, experts, doctors from various fields participated in the program in a large number. Besides, lady doctors of Shaikh Zaid Women’s Hospital, LHVs, nurses, and community midwives were trained by expert doctors of Heart Institute Karachi. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana Professor Dr Nusrat Shah said that this program aims to help pregnant women with heart disorders and pregnancy or delivery.

