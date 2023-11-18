Saturday, November 18, 2023
Children’s Day awareness walk on November 19

November 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - In connection with International Children’s Day, Sindh Social Welfare Department in collaboration with Sindh Child Protection Authority will organize an awareness walk on November 19, 2023. The program of the awareness walk was chalked out and arrangements have been finalized in a joint meeting of the Sindh Social Welfare Department and Sindh Child Protection Authority chaired by Secretary Social Welfare Department Sajid Jamal Abro, said a statement issued here. World Children’s Day is celebrated on November 20 every year to commemorate the Declaration of the Rights of the Child passed by the UN General Assembly on November 20,1959. The theme of the World Children’s Day is “For every child, every right” The Children’s Day awareness walk will start at 9:30 am from Sea View and culminate at Nishan Pakistan Park. The awareness walk will be led by Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqir and Caretaker Minister for Health, Social Welfare, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Sindh Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz. Secretary Social Welfare Sajid Jamal Abaro has appealed to parents to actively participate with their children in the awareness walk organized on the occasion of International Children’s Day.

