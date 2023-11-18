CJP reforms NJAC to boost judiciary’s output

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faiz Isa has reconstituted the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC) to improve the efficiency of the judiciary in Pakistan. According to the statement issued by the SC PRO on Friday, the Committee will be headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, a judge of the Supreme Court, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, another SC judge, will also be a member. The judges from the High Courts and the Federal Shariat Court will also be part of the committee.

The NJAC will work towards the digitalization of the court’s processes and records, introduce mobile applications for better access to justice and improve case management. The Committee aims to automate and integrate the judiciary and also introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the legal processes and research. It will prepare a national plan based on technology and AI to improve the efficiency of service delivery of the judiciary. The statement said that Justice Mansoor believes that the justice sector in Pakistan should take advantage of the new developments in technology. It added that Justice Mazhar thinks that the digitization of the justice sector is only the beginning of the transformative change they envision for the legal system. As they move forward, they remain committed to continually enhancing their digital capabilities, further improving access to justice, and ensuring a transparent and efficient legal process for all.