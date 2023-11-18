Saturday, November 18, 2023
CM inspects work at Bedian Road underpass project

Agencies
November 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a thorough inspection of the construction work at the side roads of Bedian Road underpass Friday morning. Lahore commissioner/ LDA director general and contractor briefed the CM about the work. Naqvi ordered for completion of the task in 10 days and stressed importance of tree plantation and landscaping along greenbelts. The CM pointed out that the initial timeline for completing the underpass was set at 6 months. However, through relentless and round-the-clock efforts, the project was finished in an impressive 70 days. Notably, this underpass stands as a groundbreaking accomplishment in Pakistan, being the first of its kind completed in such a record time.

Agencies

